GLOBUS--Suellen Tuby. On June 3, 2020. Beloved wife of 43 years to David Globus. Loving, devoted mother of Tracy and Michael, Daryl and Alan and Allison and Lou. Cherished stepmother of Martha Rodriguez, the late Alexander Globus and the late Sarah Goldfield. Adoring grandmother to Jillian, Amanda, Jake, Nicky, Charlie, Annie, Zachary, Isabel, Vivian, Ori and Vivian. She was predeceased by her beautiful sister, Joan Weinsier. She was truly the most caring, kind, vivacious and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. No one loved more deeply than our mother and she made sure everyone felt special. She loved to make everyone laugh. Suellen showed such strength and courage to the very end. We are so heartbroken and will miss her so much. The world is even a sadder place today without her. Due to the circumstances, we will be doing a graveside funeral for immediate family only on Friday, June 5. A celebration of Suellen's life will be held later in the year. We will love you forever and deeply cherish all of our precious memories.





