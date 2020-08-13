1/
SUMNER REDSTONE
REDSTONE-- Sumner Murray. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Sumner, our beloved brother and devoted uncle. He was an integral part of our lives and our family. A true media giant - his vision and innovations revolutionized the entertainment industry. His passion for life was infectious, his zest for knowledge was inspiring, and his loyalty left an indelible mark in our hearts. His legacy will live forever, and we will always love him. Madeline, Steven, Michele, Melissa, Amanda and Max.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
