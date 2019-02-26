Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUNNIE MILLER. View Sign

MILLER--Sunnie P., passed away peacefully on February 24 just months short of her 90th birthday. A New Yorker to her core, Sunnie grew up in the Bronx in the fabled Louis Morris apartments, living with her parents, David and Mollie, and her brother, Sydney. She attended the High School of Music and Art (playing violin), the Academie Moderne in Boston (finishing school) and NYU (degree in Communications). She then had a 13-year career at Seventeen magazine during which time she met Len, who became her husband in a memorable wedding at the Waldorf Astoria. They were soon joined by their daughter, Dana, Sunnie's best friend throughout her life, especially after Len passed away. Sunnie began a second career as a lyricist for children's musicals, co-winning an Emmy in 1988 for Sneakers. Later, she co- owned an events planning company, Charge d'Affaires, which oversaw the Songwriters Hall of Fame Dinner for more than a decade. Sunnie leaves behind her beloved Manhattan, a long line of cherished family and friends, and the light of her life, Dana. There will be no funeral. A celebration will be planned in the near future to honor this classiest of New Yorkers. Expressions of condolence can be sent to Dana (Miller) at 600 Columbus Avenue, Apt. 8J, New York City, 10024.



