ADLER--Sunny B. Age 92, passed away peacefully at home in Madison, WI on April 17, 2019. Originally named Ceita Sunshine, she was born to Theresa (Krinsky) and Sam Bruman in Brooklyn, NY on March 24, 1927. Most of her family came to New York City in the early 1900's to escape pogroms in eastern Russia and she was raised with a strong commitment to Jewish values, including family, community, and education. She married Mordant (Mort) Adler in 1948 and during their 59 years together, she helped create and manage his dental practice in Manhattan and raise their children Kiva and Andrew. For over 25 years, she was a dedicated and innovative first-grade teacher at P.S. 208 in Brooklyn, eventually earning a master's degree and becoming a reading specialist. Even after retirement, she volunteered by tutoring children with learning disabilities in New York and Florida. Sunny was a pillar of elegance, a devoted appreciator of family, a compassionate friend, a fabulous sister and mother, and a devout lover of dance and good chocolate. During her long and well-lived life, she resided in Brooklyn and Manhattan, Virginia (Newport News), Florida (West Palm Beach), California (Berkeley) and Wisconsin (Madison). In all of those places, she created deep relationships and was known for her warmth, kindness, great listening skills, and loyal support for friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband Mort, son Andrew, sister (and Best Friend Forever) Ethel Manheimer, and brother Milton (Buddy) Bruman. She is survived in Madison by her daughter Kiva and son-in-law Bil Alverson; in New York by nieces Patty, Janet, Emily, and nephew Brian; and in California by niece Bonnie, and devoted nephews Jim and Rob and their families. Special thanks to Kolleen Bakkum and her extraordinary team of caregivers. For over two years, those remarkable women made it possible for Sunny to remain in her own home and face the challenges of aging, illness, and dying with comfort and dignity. Celebrations of Sunny's life will take place in Madison, WI on June 9, 2019 at 2pm at Capitol Lakes, as well as in Oakland, CA on July 6, 2019 (time and place to be announced). Memorial donations can be directed to three of Sunny's passions: Planned Parenthood, ACLU, and any Democratic candidate running in the 2020 elections.



