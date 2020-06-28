SUSAN ADLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SUSAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADLER--Susan Seidner, died from lung cancer on June 20th, 2020. She was born in 1935 in Czechoslovakia. After she and her identical twin, Marian, graduated from Smith College, she worked briefly in book publishing. Later, she received a degree in psychotherapy from Columbia University and established a sizable private practice in New York City. Her patients meant the world to her. She had a lifelong passion for painting and always said "art is my favorite language." Susan died as she lived her life, with dignity, grace and humor. She described her marriage with Alfred Adler as "perfect." She is survived by her four daughters, Elizabeth Shade, Karen Richardson, Kathy Siljestrom, and Nina Dwyer, and nine grandchildren. Susan will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, Susan would appreciate memorial donations to The Dana Farber Cancer Institute.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved