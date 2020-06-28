SUSAN ADLER

ADLER--Susan Seidner, died from lung cancer on June 20th, 2020. She was born in 1935 in Czechoslovakia. After she and her identical twin, Marian, graduated from Smith College, she worked briefly in book publishing. Later, she received a degree in psychotherapy from Columbia University and established a sizable private practice in New York City. Her patients meant the world to her. She had a lifelong passion for painting and always said "art is my favorite language." Susan died as she lived her life, with dignity, grace and humor. She described her marriage with Alfred Adler as "perfect." She is survived by her four daughters, Elizabeth Shade, Karen Richardson, Kathy Siljestrom, and Nina Dwyer, and nine grandchildren. Susan will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, Susan would appreciate memorial donations to The Dana Farber Cancer Institute.





