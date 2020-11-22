1/1
SUSAN BALDWIN
BALDWIN--Susan. Susan Baldwin, age 66, of Stamford, CT, passed away quietly at home on the morning of November 14, 2020 after a six-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born on August 10, 1954, in Morristown, NJ, to Drs. Russel R. Baldwin and Marcella Vig Baldwin. She is survived by her husband, Gary Lewis Gepner, age 65, of Stamford, CT, daughters, Abigail May Gepner, of Brooklyn, NY and Dorothy Rose Gepner, of Japan, brothers, John V. Baldwin, of Cernobbio, Italy, Christopher Baldwin, of Belvedere, SD, and Timothy O. "Toby" Baldwin of Irving, TX, and by her sisters, Rosemary Baldwin, of Chicago, IL, and Maria Sloan of Jackson Hole, WY, her nieces Sarah Newman, Rachael Sloan, Rebecca Hayward, Chloe Baldwin, Marcella Baldwin, Miyama Baldwin, Clara Baldwin, and nephews Mark Newman, Jason Sloan, Dylan Hayward, Miles Hayward, Kaizan Baldwin, Yuzan Baldwin, Marshall Baldwin, Tyler Dianocki and Quinn Baldwin. There will be Shiva observed through Zoom held by Temple Sinai of Stamford, CT on November 22nd, 1-4pm and 6-9pm (service at 7pm) and 23rd and 24th, 6-9pm. Call Temple for details. Contributions in Susan's memory can be made to Friends of Ferguson Library or to the Library Fund of Temple Sinai.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
