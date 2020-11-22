1/1
SUSAN BALDWIN
1954 - 2020
BALDWIN--Susan. Susan Baldwin, age 66, of Stamford, CT, passed away quietly at home on the morning of November 14, 2020 after a six-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born on August 10, 1954, in Morristown, NJ, to Drs. Russel R. Baldwin and Marcella Vig Baldwin. She is survived by her husband, Gary Lewis Gepner, age 65, of Stamford, CT, daughters, Abigail May Gepner, of Brooklyn, NY and Dorothy Rose Gepner, of Japan, brothers, John V. Baldwin, of Cernobbio, Italy, Christopher Baldwin, of Belvedere, SD, and Timothy O. "Toby" Baldwin of Irving, TX, and by her sisters, Rosemary Baldwin, of Chicago, IL, and Maria Sloan of Jackson Hole, WY, her nieces Sarah Newman, Rachael Sloan, Rebecca Hayward, Chloe Baldwin, Marcella Baldwin, Miyama Baldwin, Clara Baldwin, and nephews Mark Newman, Jason Sloan, Dylan Hayward, Miles Hayward, Kaizan Baldwin, Yuzan Baldwin, Marshall Baldwin, Tyler Dianocki and Quinn Baldwin. There will be Shiva observed through Zoom held by Temple Sinai of Stamford, CT on November 22nd, 1-4pm and 6-9pm (service at 7pm) and 23rd and 24th, 6-9pm. Call Temple for details. Contributions in Susan's memory can be made to Friends of Ferguson Library or to the Library Fund of Temple Sinai.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
2033271313
Memories & Condolences

November 21, 2020
Never met Susan buy I did work with her husband. My deepest condolences, Gary.
Giacinto Maddaloni
Coworker
November 20, 2020
Though I met Susan only five years ago while volunteering with her. I can only imagine what she must have been in her youth. She was so humble about her achievements, which were substantial. Susan was a kind and gentle soul. . . someone the world needs now more than ever. I feel so lucky to have known her for the time I did and think that her humility and grace made her universally loved by all who had the good fortune to know her. Susan's warmth will be long remembered. . .
Amy Rutledge Jebrine
Friend
November 18, 2020
We are devastated to hear this very sad news regarding Susan. Susan was a joyful, intelligent, kind individual to all who came in contact with her. She was deeply committed to her family to her fellow co-workers and to anyone she helped within the library. Her patience, her dedication was apparent in all she accomplished within her quiet and thoughtful demeanor.
A true intellect with a kind warmth that radiated . She will be greatly missed. To her family may your fondest memories comfort you at this time.
With Sincere Sympathy,
Rosemary Cardillo
Coworker
November 18, 2020
So sorry to read that Susan has passed away. She always had a warm smile when I saw her in the library and was devoted to her work there.
She will be missed. May she Rest In Peace and may her family be comforted during their time of grief.
Linda Fortini
Acquaintance
November 18, 2020
To Susan's Family,
I am so sorry to hear the sad news of Susan's passing. I knew her from the Harry Bennett Library and often come across her and Gary around town and at the Tully Center. She was always so very nice and pleasant, and I am sure that she will be deeply missed.
My sincerest condolences,
John Zaccagnino
Acquaintance
November 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rosemary Cardillo
Coworker
November 17, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Susan's passing. Sending love and deepest sympathy to Gary and her daughters, as well as to her extended family. She will be missed.
Shelley & Rich Farkas
Family
November 17, 2020
Susan was a kind, gracious and modest person. She had great warmth and made friends easily. We regret not being in closer touch and send our heartfelt condolences to Gary and the girls. Donna and Arthur
Donna Green
November 17, 2020
I had the pleasure of working for Susan at the TOR Library. It was my first job and she was a great mentor. I also had the privilege of babysitting her daughters. Susan was always in great spirits and such a kind woman. She will be truly missed and will always be remembered. Sincere condolences to her friends and family.
Erica Giannitti
Coworker
November 17, 2020
Dear Baldwin/Gepner Family, I was so sorry to read of Susan’s passing. I enjoyed getting to work with Susan on PTO activities and volunteering during our children’s Hart Schhol days and was so happy to meet again at Metropolitan Dance Studio events where we took lessons too. Always a smile and of good cheer. My condolences.
Gerri Cortese
Acquaintance
November 17, 2020
SUSAN WAS MY SUPERVISOR AT BENNETT BRANCH. WORDS CAN'T DESCRIBE HOW SORRY I AM AT THIS LOSS, I AM SO SORRY.
WHAT A LOVELY PERSON WHO WILL BE DEEPLY MISSED. MY DEEPEST SYMPATHIES TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.

Ruth arroyo
Coworker
November 17, 2020
I am deeply saddened by this.
Susan was a friend a mentor the boss every one should have .
I will miss her wonderful sense of care and her warm hellos.
My heartfelt condolences to Gary and the entire family.
Irene G. Bahrami
Friend
November 17, 2020
I first got to know Susan as a patronat the Weed hill branch she was a wonderful person. Later on I had the great honor of working for her both st the Turn of River and the newly built Bennett branch. She was a friend and mentor for many years. In recent years we lived right up the street from each other and she would always call to me when she saw me.
My heart goes out to her family and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing this beautiful soul.
To Gary I say you were and are blessed to have been married to such a vivid,smart caring woman. They broke the mold when they made her.

God bless
November 16, 2020
It is a privilege to have the memory of Susan's smile and laughter warm my soul.
Patricia Lowe
Friend
November 16, 2020
Susan was my supervisor when I served as a Youth Services Library Assistant at Weed Branch. She was a gracious, lively, and caring person. She enabled me to conduct a monthly sing along program for adults, which continued for all the years since until March, 2020. She playfully named the program “Old Folkies. Her passing is a great loss. Her time among us remains a great example. Heartfelt sympathy to Gary and all who love Susan.
Evelyn Avoglia
Coworker
