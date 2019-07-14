Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN BRAILOVE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRAILOVE--Susan, Age 88, of New Jersey, Manhattan and Oak Beach, NY, a longtime manager in the classical music publishing industry in New York, died on July 6, 2019 in New York City. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, the daughter of the late Dr. Alexander Brailove and the late Mathilda Feder Brailove, Susan grew up in Elizabeth and lived in Manhattan as an adult. The first woman in her family to embark on an independent career, Susan was an accomplished pianist who worked as manager of the music department at Oxford University Press in New York for 31 years until 1996. "The History of Oxford University Press: Volume IV: 1970 to 2004," says of Susan, "Her attention to detail of every kind, whether trivial or strategic, musical or financial, clefs and whole notes in scores or cardboard boxes for exhibitions, was extraordinary...She was an 'old school publisher,' canny and energetic, diminutive in stature, abrupt but humane." After her retirement, Susan founded Brichtmark Music Inc. in 1996. Brichtmark published books and choral music. She was also a member of the Music Publishers Association. Susan attended public schools in Elizabeth and earned a Bachelor's degree from Wellesley College in Wellesley, MA in 1951. She also attended the Juilliard School in Manhattan. An avid bird watcher, Susan loved the outdoors and spending time with her family and friends. Susan was the sister of the late Marjorie Brailove Horowitz of Montclair, NJ and the late Linda Brailove Kneucker of Vienna, Austria. She is survived by five nieces, two nephews, ten great-nieces and nephews, and ten great-great-nephews and nieces.



