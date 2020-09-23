SUSAN CHERESKIN

CHERESKIN--Susan Barocas. We announce with deep sadness the passing of Susan Barocas Chereskin, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Susan was born in Brooklyn in December, 1929 to Morris and Sarah (Russo) Barocas of blessed memory, both immigrants from Turkey of Sephardic descent. A graduate of New York University, Susan assisted her father in the management of his business interests prior to her marriage to Alvin Chereskin in June, 1956. From then on, she applied her formidable talents, drive and dedication to her family. Throughout their marriage, she provided support, strength and affection as a devoted wife. To her three children, she was an inspiring role model, fierce champion and source of unconditional love. As a grandmother, she lavished her four grandsons with wisdom, love and praise. In her final days, she was blessed to witness the arrival of her first great grandchild. Rightfully, she took great pride in this body of life's work. The homes Susan created in Hewlett and Wainscott, Long Island and Manhattan were at once elegant and impeccably maintained yet thoroughly welcoming settings for the numerous memorable family gatherings that she treasured. A woman of notable grace, dignity and style, Susan will always be remembered by those who knew her best and loved her most for her warmth, wit, authenticity, force of will and intellect. While our sense of loss is grievous, our gratitude for the time we shared with her will always remain profound and undiminished. Susan is survived by her husband Alvin, daughter Jessica, son Benjamin (Cynthia) and daughter Sara, grandsons Jacob (Melissa), Alexander, Anderson and Grant, great- granddaughter Rafaela as well as her brother Joseph and sister Rita. Her death was preceded by that of her parents and two other brothers, Albert and Leonard. Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Eldercare Innovations who provided exceptionally professional, tireless and compassionate care to Susan during her long and inspiring battle with illness. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to: Joseph Michaeli Memorial Myeloma Fund att: Ruben Niesvizky, MD Myeloma Center Department of Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, 425 East 61st St., 8th floor, New York, NY 10065 Telephone: 646.962.6576 Email: esb2005@med.cornell.edu