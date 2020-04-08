CRAWFORD--Susan McCarthy, born July 5, 1948, in Springfield, MA, died April 2, 2020 in Putnam Valley, NY. Her greatest joys in life were Tad and Christopher. Susan grew up in Feeding Hills, MA, graduated from Agawam High School, Elms College (AB), and the New School for Social Research (MS), and attended Fordham and Columbia Universities. She collected singing bowls, enjoyed opera, dancing, roller skating, adored Christopher's baseball games, and relished being the General Contractor for her Putnam Valley home. She felt privileged to have lived in Manhattan for 49 years. Susan traveled the world for the Nutrition Foundation and worked as a grant maker and management consultant. Susan's work improved the lives of many. She is survived by her husband, John (Tad) Crawford, III, her son, Christopher Cullen Crawford, her siblings, their families and her sisters-in-law. She thanks Jessica and Zachary. Donations in Susan's memory can be made to All Out Adventures, 297 Pleasant St., Northampton, MA 01060 www.alloutadventures.org
