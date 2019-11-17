Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN DAGUE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAGUE--Susan Amy, Age 60, died peacefully after a long illness on November 1, 2019 in New York City, where she was born and had lived for the past 37 years. She is survived by her brother Arthur Dague, Jr. (Laura); her nephew and godson Nikolas Dague; her niece Olivia Dague; and her cousin Bonica Earle (Hubert) and their daughter Witney Calore (Matt). She was predeceased by her mother and father, Emilie and Arthur Dague. Susan graduated from Greens Farms Academy in 1977 and received her Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, in Studio Art and Spanish from Mount Holyoke College in 1981. After moving to New York City in 1982 to work at The Pace Gallery, Susan found her home at Rachel Adler Fine Art in 1984, where she worked for 27 years as an assistant, researcher, writer, art fairs organizer, exhibitions coordinator and eventually manager of the gallery. Over the years, she became very knowledgeable about early 20th century art, the gallery's area of concentration. Fluent in Spanish, she developed considerable expertise in the literature and art of Latin America. Susan had an engaging personality, was compassionate and caring, and loved to laugh with her family and friends, to whom she was so devoted. Donations in Susan's memory may be made to The Humane Society of New York or The New York Public Library. A memorial service and interment of her ashes will be held at a later date.



