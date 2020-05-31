SUSAN DINTENFASS
DINTENFASS-- Susan Subtle, died on May 11 at her home in Berkeley, CA. She was 78. Susan was a columnist for New West Magazine and the San Francisco Chronicle and known for her curatorial work focusing on recycled and outsider art. Susan was predeceased by her father, Dr. Arthur Dintenfass and by her mother Terry Dintenfass. She is survived by her brothers, Dr. John Dintenfass and Andrew Dintenfass, both of New York, and by her nephews William and Matthew Dintenfass and her niece Aviva Dintenfass.


Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.
