Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Fisher Haag. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1963 - 2020

Susan Fisher Haag, loving wife to Larry Haag and beloved friend to many, died in Sag Harbor, New York on April 12, 2020, after a brave and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A talented painter, graphic designer, cook, lover of life, dedicated friend and compassionate volunteer, Susan brought beauty and vibrancy to everything she undertook and everyone she loved.



Born in 1963 in Manhattan to Annette and Gerald Fisher, Susan was raised in Scarsdale, N.Y., and graduated from New Rochelle High School. She received a BFA in Painting and Printmaking from Parsons School of Design/The New School, and an MFA in Painting from Yale University.



Susan was the owner/founder of juice DESIGN, where she worked with clients and organizations such as The Madoo Conservancy and Park East Synagogue and Day School. She was a member of the Wellness in the Schools board of directors, and since 2016 helped to plan and secure sponsorship for the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance's annual Cycle benefit.



To know her was to be captivated by her charm, her social panache, her eye for detail and beauty, and her unflagging sense of humor. She was endlessly curious about people and the world, an avid reader, and an independent thinker. She was a passionate and vivid person in both her relationships and her ideas.



She is survived by her adoring husband Lawrence W. Haag of Sag Harbor, her stepchildren Lauren and Brendan Haag, her brother Steven Fisher, her uncle Mort Brond and her cousins Karen Weinburg and David Brond, and a far-ranging and loving circle of friends and extended family. She delighted in and adored her dog, Suki.



Susan and Larry spent many happy weekends and summers in Sag Harbor and eventually made the village their permanent home in 2018, enjoying all facets of East End life: local friendships, yoga practice, the public library, and the beauty and tranquility of the beach and the environment.



Susan lived with a spirit that moved her forward as if she had no limitations. She was an inspiration to all who knew her and she will be missed, celebrated, and never forgotten.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (ocrahope.org) and the Center for Therapeutic Riding of the East End (ctreeny.org) in Susan's name. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.yardleypino.com. There will be a memorial service held at The Madoo Conservancy at a later date. Susan Fisher Haag, loving wife to Larry Haag and beloved friend to many, died in Sag Harbor, New York on April 12, 2020, after a brave and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A talented painter, graphic designer, cook, lover of life, dedicated friend and compassionate volunteer, Susan brought beauty and vibrancy to everything she undertook and everyone she loved.Born in 1963 in Manhattan to Annette and Gerald Fisher, Susan was raised in Scarsdale, N.Y., and graduated from New Rochelle High School. She received a BFA in Painting and Printmaking from Parsons School of Design/The New School, and an MFA in Painting from Yale University.Susan was the owner/founder of juice DESIGN, where she worked with clients and organizations such as The Madoo Conservancy and Park East Synagogue and Day School. She was a member of the Wellness in the Schools board of directors, and since 2016 helped to plan and secure sponsorship for the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance's annual Cycle benefit.To know her was to be captivated by her charm, her social panache, her eye for detail and beauty, and her unflagging sense of humor. She was endlessly curious about people and the world, an avid reader, and an independent thinker. She was a passionate and vivid person in both her relationships and her ideas.She is survived by her adoring husband Lawrence W. Haag of Sag Harbor, her stepchildren Lauren and Brendan Haag, her brother Steven Fisher, her uncle Mort Brond and her cousins Karen Weinburg and David Brond, and a far-ranging and loving circle of friends and extended family. She delighted in and adored her dog, Suki.Susan and Larry spent many happy weekends and summers in Sag Harbor and eventually made the village their permanent home in 2018, enjoying all facets of East End life: local friendships, yoga practice, the public library, and the beauty and tranquility of the beach and the environment.Susan lived with a spirit that moved her forward as if she had no limitations. She was an inspiration to all who knew her and she will be missed, celebrated, and never forgotten.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (ocrahope.org) and the Center for Therapeutic Riding of the East End (ctreeny.org) in Susan's name. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.yardleypino.com. There will be a memorial service held at The Madoo Conservancy at a later date. Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close