FRIEDMAN--Susan. We mourn the loss of our beloved Cousin Susan, who fought many heroic battles only to be felled by the dreaded COVID-19. Our hearts go out to our beloved Cousin Fred, their children Andrea, Stephanie, Craig, David and, her grandchildren Sam, Grayson and Cooper. May her accomplishments and legacy live on in them and, her memory be cherished forever Lovingly Karen and David, Kevin, Kraig, Allison, Kelly and Gail





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store