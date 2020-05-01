SUSAN FRIEDMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SUSAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRIEDMAN--Susan. We mourn the loss of our beloved Cousin Susan, who fought many heroic battles only to be felled by the dreaded COVID-19. Our hearts go out to our beloved Cousin Fred, their children Andrea, Stephanie, Craig, David and, her grandchildren Sam, Grayson and Cooper. May her accomplishments and legacy live on in them and, her memory be cherished forever Lovingly Karen and David, Kevin, Kraig, Allison, Kelly and Gail


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved