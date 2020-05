Or Copy this URL to Share

FRIEDMAN--Susan. Our hearts are broken at the loss of our dearest friend for over 50 years. We will miss her beautiful smile, elegant style, and kind deeds. She will be in our hearts forever. We send our love and sympathy to her devoted husband Fred, beautiful, loving daughters, Stephanie and Andrea and their families. Arlene and Mark





