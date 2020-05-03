SUSAN FRIEDMAN
FRIEDMAN--Susan. myFace, formerly The National Foundation for Facial Reconstruction, mourns the passing of its longtime Trustee and supporter, Susan Friedman. For over thirty years, Susan worked tirelessly on behalf of patients with facial differences and their families. She recognized the severe challenges young and older patients face as they navigate their path through life and understood how the lives of those with facial differences are improved through comprehensive care. Susan's engagement with and devotion to the myFace children and families were unwavering, ever gracious and caring. All of us at myFace benefitted from her embracing friendship and her zesty personality, and we were continuously inspired by the strength of her commitment. Susan was a special person, and she will be sorely missed. We extend our sincerest condolences to her husband, Fred, her daughters, Stephanie and Andrea, and the entire Friedman family. The myFace Family


Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
