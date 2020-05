Or Copy this URL to Share

Share SUSAN's life story with friends and family

Share SUSAN's life story with friends and family

FRIEDMAN--Susan, friend, advocate for children with facial differences. We will miss your smile, genuine warmth and passion. Our heartfelt condolences to Fred, Stephanie and Andrea. The Board of NextGenFace Lawrence Brecht, DDS, Charles Thorne, MD & Barbara Robertson





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store