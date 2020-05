FRIEDMAN--Susan. Dearest Frederick, Stephanie and Andrea, we are so very sorry for the loss of your dear, vivacious Susan. We are sorry that we will no longer hear her happy, energetic voice and sorry to lose our dear friend of 54 years. Knowing how your hearts hurt, we offer our love and sincere sympathy. Marian and Jim Carrie and Charles





