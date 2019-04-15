SUSAN GOLDSTEIN

GOLDSTEIN--Susan Beth, on April 12, 2019. She was a beautiful, intelligent, warm and colorful woman; a Professor of Communications at Baruch College. A devoted mother of Gregory Goldstein, and cherished sister of Robin Fuchsberg and the late Ronnie Britan. Beloved daughter of the late Gertrude and Eli Goldstein. Service this Tuesday, April 16th, 12 noon at "The Riverside Memorial Chapel" at 76th St. and Amsterdam Ave. Donations may be made in her memory to Park East Synagogue and to Siddha Yoga Ashram New York City.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 15, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street | New York, NY 10023 | (212) 362-6600
