GREENFIELD--Susan, passed away in New York City on her 82nd birthday, February 11, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her children Gary Gertzog (wife Lori) and Ellen Silver (husband Jonathan), stepdaughters Dina Schechter (husband Richard) and Abbi Neuthaler (husband Paul) and grandchildren Allison, Bryan, Brandon, Caroline, Ali, Marc, Jamie and Jake. Susan was predeceased by her loving second husband, George Greenfield. Susan was born in Brooklyn, NY to Bessie and Abe Black. She had a wonderful life and was beloved by her family and friends for her strong spirit and fun loving manner. Donations in her memory may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF).
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 14, 2019