HENDL--Susan. The New York City Ballet family mourns the passing of Susan Hendl, a beloved member of the Company for more than 50 years. Susie joined NYCB as a dancer in 1965 and was promoted to soloist in 1972. Upon her retirement from dancing in 1983 Susie began a career as a repetiteur, generously sharing her extraordinary first-hand knowledge of the works of NYCB's co-founding choreographers George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins with countless NYCB dancers and numerous ballet companies throughout the United States and Europe. A treasured friend and colleague, her remarkable contributions to the world of ballet will live on through generations of dancers and teachers. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her extensive ballet family and many friends, she will be greatly missed.





