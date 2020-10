Or Copy this URL to Share

HENDL--Susan. The Trustees of the George Balanchine Trust are very saddened by the loss of their colleague and friend. Susan was the absolute epitome of what a Ballet Master should be. Her unique ability with regard to a choreographer's intent was exceptional. We have lost a valuable interpreter, and a very special individual. Trustees The George Balanchine Trust





