SUSAN HENDL
HENDL--Susan. Though our dear friend and colleague, Susan Hendl, has left us, her spirit lives on in her work. Susie was loved by and worked closely with Jerome Robbins on many of his most iconic ballets including The Cage, Dances at a Gathering, Opus 19 and Other Dances. Jerry's faith in Susie's impeccable taste and dedication to ballet was immense. Not only did she act as ballet master for many of his ballets at New York City Ballet and around the world, but in his will, he appointed her to the Advisory Committee of his Trust. We will miss Susie's elegance, wit, and charm, and she will remain in our hearts forever.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
