SUSAN KOESTLER

KOESTLER--Susan, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born in the Bronx, she graduated from the New Lincoln High School and Boston University. With a larger than life, outgoing and warm personality, she always put family and friends first. Living life to its fullest, she was a teacher, gourmet cook, travel enthusiast, and patron of the arts. Her philanthropy included fundraising for the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue and teaching for the Reading Reform Foundation. She also served as a docent for the Central Park Zoo and Museum of Natural History. Susan was predeceased by her loving husband, Anthony, of nearly 58 years. She is survived by her devoted and loving sons Mark (and Elyse) and Andrew (and Jennifer); grandchildren Allie, Sarah, Emma, Aimee, and David; and niece Carolyn Okin (and Steven) and children Michael, Rebecca, and Rachel. The family had a private graveside funeral. Contributions in Susan's memory can be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/
