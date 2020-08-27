1/
SUSAN KOESTLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUSAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOESTLER--Susan, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born in the Bronx, she graduated from the New Lincoln High School and Boston University. With a larger than life, outgoing and warm personality, she always put family and friends first. Living life to its fullest, she was a teacher, gourmet cook, travel enthusiast, and patron of the arts. Her philanthropy included fundraising for the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue and teaching for the Reading Reform Foundation. She also served as a docent for the Central Park Zoo and Museum of Natural History. Susan was predeceased by her loving husband, Anthony, of nearly 58 years. She is survived by her devoted and loving sons Mark (and Elyse) and Andrew (and Jennifer); grandchildren Allie, Sarah, Emma, Aimee, and David; and niece Carolyn Okin (and Steven) and children Michael, Rebecca, and Rachel. The family had a private graveside funeral. Contributions in Susan's memory can be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/ Susan_Koestler


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved