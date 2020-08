KOESTLER--Susan Carol. We are deeply saddened by the untimely death of our very close friend, Susan. It has been almost a 50-year relationship. We have so many wonderful memories of all the times spent together. We will miss her warmth, friendship and generosity. We extend our sincerest sympathies to Andrew and Jennifer, Mark and Elyse, niece Carolyn and the entire family. Ann & Peter Pollack and family.





