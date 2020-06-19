SUSAN KOSSOWSKY

KOSSOWSKY--Susan Linda Dundy, 82, died at home surrounded by her loved ones on June 16th. Predeceased by her husband Warren Kossowsky. Beloved mother of Alisa and Jay Strauss, and Andy and Cori Kossowsky. "Grandma Susan" to Sophie, Jessica, and Hannah, and "Baba" to Noah. She was an integral part of her grandchildrens' lives and was a confidante to each one of them. Adored sister of Richard Dundy and Alison, and loved dearly by Mitch Robbins for 20 years. A treasured friend to many. Accomplished tennis player, New York City marathon runner, passionate yogi, avid reader, world traveler, and enthusiast of film and theater. Our lives are forever changed because of her.





