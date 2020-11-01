LOCKWOOD--Susan Bon, 80, of Edgemont, NY died October 29, 2020 in her home. Beloved wife of the late Herbert, loving mother of David, Margot and Elizabeth, and sister of Nona. Adored grandmother of Walter, Benjamin, Sima, Katherine, Sophie and Sienna. Mother-in-law of Jennifer Kast, Tom Stein, and Mike Ashworth. Susan attended Tufts University (Bovey Boston School) in MA where she achieved her degree in Physical Therapy, and went on to practice at St. Luke's in Manhattan, Yonkers General in Westchester, and then privately. She later managed the marketing and advertising for the family business, Lockwood Lumber. Susan loved books and reading and spent many hours volunteering at the Ardsley Public Library in Ardsley, NY. She supported her community through her work at the Scarsdale Women's Exchange and as a poll worker in Edgemont. PLEASE VOTE. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be made to either: Friends of the Ardsley Public Library, 9 American Legion Drive, Ardsley NY 10502 or New York- Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital's Cancer Center, payable to NYP Lawrence Hospital, NYP Lawrence Hospital Development Office, 55 Palmer Ave, PH4, Bronxville, NY 10708 or online at https:// www.nyp.org/lawrence/give
(Cancer Center is listed under "Please Direct My Donation To" tab and the "In Memory" tab is listed under "Additional Information" tab).