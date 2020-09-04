SUSAN OWENS

OWENS--Susan Felice. Susan Felice Owens passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 from complications of COVID, which she contracted two months ago from her mother, Marie Felice ("Nene") (see FELICE, Marie), who passed away from it on July 21, 2020. Nene "caught" COVID while in the hospital for a pre-existing lung condition. She was 90. Susan was 63 with no pre-existing health issues. In fact, recently divorced and about to embark on the second phase of her life, she had never been fitter, going for regular hikes with her two beloved dogs, Luna and Nya, and her daughter, Stefanie Owens. Susan was more than just another loving mother. She was a true angel: a former medical assistant, a former elder caregiver, an animal advocate, someone who would collect and drop off essentials at food banks and supplies at local dog shelters. Most recently, she was Head Baker and CEO of Nene's Treats, a business she started with her daughter Stefanie, her mother Nene, her son Kyle, and her daughter-in-law Zibby, to sell Nene's amazing crumb cakes around the country. They are currently for sale on Goldbelly.com
. Born Susan Felice in New Jersey on June 24th, 1957, Susan was a true Jersey girl and Bruce Springsteen lover. She moved to Florida in the 1980s with her former husband, Bernard Owens, where Kyle played competitive junior tennis and Stef became a competitive horseback rider. They moved to Charleston when Kyle started working there. Recently, Susan and Nene had spent time back in Venice, FL, settling in Charlotte, NC. Susan turned 60 the day of her son Kyle's wedding to Zibby Schwarzman (now Zibby Owens) and embraced Zibby's four kids from a previous marriage as her own grandchildren: doting on them, visiting often, FaceTiming, plastering their pictures everywhere, and exuding true love for them. Susan spent six weeks in the hospital, including three weeks in the ICU at Duke University Hospital on a ventilator, an ECMO machine, then on dialysis, before a stroke stopped her tremendous, strong will to fight and live. She leaves behind Kyle (age 38), Stefanie (age 33), her brother Jim, her daughter-in-law Zibby, her four step-grandchildren, her two beloved dogs, and many, many close friends and loved ones. Donations in her honor can be made to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, NJ, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte, NC, or Treasured Animal Rescue, Inc. A memorial will be held on Tuesday, September 8th, at 5:00 pm. Details at instagram.com/zibbyowens
.