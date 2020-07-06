SUSAN PINES

PINES--Susan, peacefully at home on July 3, 2020. Susan was born in New York City to Noah (Ned) and Jacquelyn Pines. Susan graduated from Fieldston School, NYU and Columbia University School of Social Work. She continued her social work education at the Ackerman Institute. In addition to her private practice in couples therapy, she served as Adjunct Professor in charge of graduate placement at the Hunter College School of Social Work. She became a pioneer in the use of EMDR and successfully treated, among others, Iraq War veterans and 9/11 survivors with PTSD. She was a loyal and generous friend to many and a devoted therapist to her patients. She had a special ability to connect with people in a deep and positive way and will be truly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Jackie (Jeff) Palmer, her grandchildren Nick and Keira Palmer, her sister Judith Bernard, and her longtime partner Jack Oppenheim. Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store