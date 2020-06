Or Copy this URL to Share

PRAUSNITZ--Susan "Susie" Bergmann, of Berkeley, CA, on May 25, 2020. Born June 17, 1933, in Berlin. Devoted wife, mother, and paralegal. Loved swing music, playing ukulele, gardening, and entertaining. Survived by husband John, children Stephanie (David Fryer) and Mark (Cindy Weinbaum), and grandchildren Hannah, Mia and Samuel.





