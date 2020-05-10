SUSAN REISS-BASKIN
REISS-BASKIN--Susan, 59, of Millburn, NJ. Beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed on May 1, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ, She graduated from Emory University and Cardozo School of Law. She worked for many years as Assistant Counsel for the Office of the General Counsel at the Social Security Administration in New York City. She was an animal lover, an avid reader, enjoyed going to Broadway shows, the ballet, and museums. She loved dining out and made many dear friends during her lifetime. She looked forward every year to vacationing in Maine and Mexico with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 31 years Dr. Steven Baskin, her mother Lois Lessner Reiss. Susan was predeceased by her father Norton Reiss. She is also survived by brothers Richard Reiss (Lisa Silber), James Reiss (Rita Knauer), mother-in-law Carole Baskin, sister-in-law Deb Brown (Cliff), nieces Lauren Reiss Guskin (Mathew), Rebecca Reiss, Rachel Nenos (Andrew), Erica Brown (Chris), cousins Robert Weidenfeld (Jera), Cindy Panara (Paul), Amy Miller (Barry), and many more cousins, great-nieces and many friends. A private graveside funeral was held on May 4, 2020. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering or The American Cancer Society.


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
May 7, 2020
Beloved friend and colleague. We will miss you dearly, Susan.
Karen Callahan
Coworker
May 7, 2020
I was so sad to hear about Susan's passing. We had great times in school and the memories will stay with me always. Lois..I'm sending you much love and prayers. You and I always had nice talks at the nail salon..she's now an angel in heaven and will be missed so much.. Love and sympathy Ellen Hanley
Ellen Hanley
Friend
