ROLLINS--Susan. Dancer, teacher and theater devotee, Susan Rollins passed last week at 65. A graduate of P.A and dancer in the NYC Ballet, Susan studied Bilingual Education at Purchase. After a decade in film, she produced the acclaimed Crossover Dreams. Having taught ESL at P.S 87, Dancing Classrooms combined her two loves, bringing ballroom dance to kids across the city. A devoted mother, proud grandma and loving daughter, Susan was at ease in different worlds and many languages, touching all with her humor and zest for life. Services at Riverside Memorial, Thursday 6pm.
Published in The New York Times on July 31, 2019