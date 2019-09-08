Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN ROWLAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROWLAND--Susan Scott, an artist who channeled an irrepressible exuberance through her work as a painter, printmaker and ceramicist, has died at the age of 79. Rowland worked in New York for most of four decades, creating large, abstract expressionist canvasses and, later, pottery and sculpture with rough edges and whimsical animal forms. Rowland was born in 1940 daughter of Catherine Buff Scott and Robert Walter Scott. She graduated from the Ethel Walker School and Vassar College. In 1961 she married Dr. George B. "Robin'' Rowland. Her husband became a public health doctor when they moved to the Navajo reservation in Arizona with their two young children. But her restless personality and creative drive did not allow her to settle for long in one place. In 1967 she moved to New York City with her children. There, she studied at the Arts Students League. In 1974 she moved west again to a rural community north of Santa Fe, NM. She had space of her own in which to paint, and a rugged landscape to serve for inspiration. She was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship in 1976. Three years later, she returned to New York where she met and married her second husband, Charles P. "Tony'' Sifton, a judge in the US District Court in Brooklyn. After the terrorist attacks of 2001, Rowland pulled the first new weeds growing near Ground Zero the next spring to make monoprints. "I wanted to print the first plants that showed up, the weeds, the volunteers,'' Rowland said in a column by Times garden writer Anne Raver. She was a trustee of the non-profit Brooklyn Arts Council, where donations in Susan's name may be directed. Tony Sifton died in 2009. In addition to children Christopher, of Washington, DC, and Alix, of Durango, CO, she is survived by three Sifton stepsons, Sam; Toby; and John, and two half brothers, Sam "Spike'' Richey, and Robert W. Scott Jr. She also leaves five grandchildren and four step-grandchildren. Her two other half brothers John "Jack'' Richey and John Scott, predeceased her.



ROWLAND--Susan Scott, an artist who channeled an irrepressible exuberance through her work as a painter, printmaker and ceramicist, has died at the age of 79. Rowland worked in New York for most of four decades, creating large, abstract expressionist canvasses and, later, pottery and sculpture with rough edges and whimsical animal forms. Rowland was born in 1940 daughter of Catherine Buff Scott and Robert Walter Scott. She graduated from the Ethel Walker School and Vassar College. In 1961 she married Dr. George B. "Robin'' Rowland. Her husband became a public health doctor when they moved to the Navajo reservation in Arizona with their two young children. But her restless personality and creative drive did not allow her to settle for long in one place. In 1967 she moved to New York City with her children. There, she studied at the Arts Students League. In 1974 she moved west again to a rural community north of Santa Fe, NM. She had space of her own in which to paint, and a rugged landscape to serve for inspiration. She was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship in 1976. Three years later, she returned to New York where she met and married her second husband, Charles P. "Tony'' Sifton, a judge in the US District Court in Brooklyn. After the terrorist attacks of 2001, Rowland pulled the first new weeds growing near Ground Zero the next spring to make monoprints. "I wanted to print the first plants that showed up, the weeds, the volunteers,'' Rowland said in a column by Times garden writer Anne Raver. She was a trustee of the non-profit Brooklyn Arts Council, where donations in Susan's name may be directed. Tony Sifton died in 2009. In addition to children Christopher, of Washington, DC, and Alix, of Durango, CO, she is survived by three Sifton stepsons, Sam; Toby; and John, and two half brothers, Sam "Spike'' Richey, and Robert W. Scott Jr. She also leaves five grandchildren and four step-grandchildren. Her two other half brothers John "Jack'' Richey and John Scott, predeceased her. Published in The New York Times on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close