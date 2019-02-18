SUMMER--Susan. There are no words that can describe our feelings over the loss of our dearest friend, Susan Summer. The times we have shared with such joy will never be forgotten. To our beloved Bob, the love of Susan's life and to their extraordinary family, we share your sadness and inconsolable loss. Our lives will never be the same without Susan, we will miss her forever. Carol and Stan Nelson
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 18, 2019