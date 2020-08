Or Copy this URL to Share

VOLK-WEISS--Susan "Judy", died on August 11, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her son, Brian, daughter-in-law, Sheila, and grandchildren, Washington, Grant and Truman. She was a pioneer in the field of microbiology. She was one of the first women to obtain a PHD in the field. She loved tennis, the Yankees, opera and skiing. There will be a private graveside service.





