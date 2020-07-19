SUSAN WEBB

WEBB--Susan J. age 63, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020. Sue died at home comforted by her partner and wife of 23 years, Pat Cowan. Sue was a big-hearted friend, overly-generous mother and wife, and all around altruistic individual. Sue is survived by her mother (Bernice), brother (Robert), sister (Jane), wife (Pat), and her four children: Jack Wiese and his wife Sarah, Chuck Hilman, and Shane and Caitlin Cowan. Her friends and relatives are invited to join us in celebrating Sue this Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Linwood Country Club in Linwood, NJ. From 9am-11am, friends and relatives can join in the receiving portion of her memorial service. The memorial service will begin at 11am and will be followed with a luncheon at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Shore Memorial Cancer Center in honor of Sue. Additionally, there will be a livestream of her memorial service available for viewing online as well. For condolences to the family, visit godfreyfuneralhome.com
.