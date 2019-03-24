WINCHELL--Susan Anthony. Age 62, of Silver Spring, MD passed away on March 18. Born in Kingston, NY, she was a daughter of Anthony and the late Harriet Winchell. She was a graduate of the College of Wooster and the Marshall Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary. Susan worked for the U.S. Department of Education in the Office of General Counsel. She capped off her career as the Senior Executive in charge of the Ethics Program at the U.S. Department of Education, retiring in 2016. She is survived by her father, her brother-in-law Greg Kiddy of Reading, PA, and her brothers, David of Port Jefferson, NY and Thomas of Canton, MA, husband to Lisa, and their three children, Ethan, Calvin and Dylan. She was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Winchell Kiddy, in 2014. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Docs in Progress, www.docsinprogress.org/ Condolences may be expressed at: kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019