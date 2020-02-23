SUSAN YOHALEM

Obituary
YOHALEM--Susan, 68, of Boston, MA, passed away peacefully on February 19, after a short battle with ALS. Loving mother to Emily Haan of Berkeley, CA, and Zach Chaloner of Portland, ME, "Mimi" to Caleb and August Haan, daughter of Mark and Hilda Yohalem, sister of Peter Yohalem, and devoted friend to many. She will be remembered for her love of baking, rowing, traveling, and above all else, her joy for life. Donations can be made to Community Rowing, Inc. communityrowing.org or Friends of Blackstone School (www.friendsofblack stoneschool.org). Services under the direction of Stanetsky Memorial Chap- el, stanetskybrookline.com.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020
