ZUCKERMAN--Susan (nee Zosia Schmulewitz), died on Monday, January 27th, in Queens, New York. Her death coincided with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp. She was three months shy of her 95th birthday. Susan was born on May 5th, 1925 in Nowy Korczyn, Poland to Breindel and Herschel Szmulewicz, she was the oldest of five, Libel, Shmulich, Chana-Rifka and Zalman. She was 14 when the Holocaust transformed her life. She spent the war on her own. Seperated from her family during a deportation attempt, she escaped to Nowy Korczyn ghetto. She escaped a second deportation attempt by jumping off a moving train, bound for Treblinka. For the rest of the war she made her way through Poland on foot, strategically hiding in outhouses, and sheds. She was sent to labor camps in Kielce where she worked in munitions factories and a hospital. She was later sent to Bergen Belsen concentration camp, where she shoveled snow for German tanks. In her early 90's she would sometimes shovel her own snow, saying that if she could do it for tanks, she could clear her own driveway. She was living in Feldafing, Germany, at a displaced person's camp, when she met her future husband, Simon Zuckerman, when he was delivering a letter for her friend. He was her soulmate, and she spent the rest of her life in love with him. Together they immigrated to the U.S. where they settled in the South Bronx, and had two boys, Howard and Fred.





