LEVY--Dr. Susanna. Died April 2, age 86, peacefully at home. Born in Budapest, daughter of Josef and Piroska Konig. Beloved wife of late Ezra Levy. Mother of Joseph and Uri Levy. Grandmother of Marissa, Joshua, Milo, Blake, Marc, and Stephen. Great-grandmother of Emilia and Logan. Susanna was a Holocaust survivor who escaped Communist Hungary during the Hungarian Uprising in 1956. She attended Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Israel and got her doctorate in Chemistry at Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. She loved her career as a Clinical Chemist and worked until the end. After widowhood, she traveled extensively with her late companion George Dozsa. Szuszi, as she was known to her many friends, will be remembered for her passion to cook and entertain and her immense love for her family. She will forever be loved, remembered and missed.



