SCOTT--Susanna Kirkbride, 63, died February 15th at home in Bridgehampton. Suki was born and raised in Greenwich Village and summered in Bridgehampton all her life. A graduate of Hunter College High School, she received her BA (English) at Colby College; an MS (Library Science) at Columbia University; and an MPH (Public Health and Nutrition) at Hunter College. Suki worked for many years as a law librarian at Davis Polk & Wardwell, and later for the New York County Lawyers Association. Suki was predeceased by her father, Tom Scott, a composer and folk musician, and her mother, Ruth (Toni) Walton Scott, editor of the craft column at "Family Circle." A Requiem Mass will be said on Friday, February 22, at 12:30pm, at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, 2350 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. A Memorial Service will be held in New York in the spring.



