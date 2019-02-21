SCOTT--Susanna Kirkbride, 63, died February 15th at home in Bridgehampton. Suki was born and raised in Greenwich Village and summered in Bridgehampton all her life. A graduate of Hunter College High School, she received her BA (English) at Colby College; an MS (Library Science) at Columbia University; and an MPH (Public Health and Nutrition) at Hunter College. Suki worked for many years as a law librarian at Davis Polk & Wardwell, and later for the New York County Lawyers Association. Suki was predeceased by her father, Tom Scott, a composer and folk musician, and her mother, Ruth (Toni) Walton Scott, editor of the craft column at "Family Circle." A Requiem Mass will be said on Friday, February 22, at 12:30pm, at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, 2350 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. A Memorial Service will be held in New York in the spring.
Queen of the Most Holy Rosary
2350 Montauk Hwy
Bridgehampton, NY 11932
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 21, 2019