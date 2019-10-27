Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSANNE GREENE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GREENE-- Susanne Cavanagh. Susanne, 79, died peacefully at her home in New York City on October 13 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She was born February 16, 1940, in Framingham, MA, to Francis and Dorothy Cavanagh. Her siblings were Robert Cavanagh and Jane Keating. She attended Tufts University where she was Phi Beta Kappa, followed by a Fulbright Scholarship to study in France. In 1966, she married Wade Greene. They met while she was working at Time, Inc. and he was at Newsweek. She went on to do carpentry, teach art at P.S. 41, and work in ceramics at Greenwich House Pottery in Greenwich Village. Her multimedia work was widely shown in both New York City and Nantucket Island, where she and her husband owned and ran an inn, the Wade Cottages, for 40 years. An artist and musician, who played clarinet and flute, she was passionate about political and cultural issues, which she often explored in her artwork. Her extraordinarily loving and creative spirit touched all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, sister, son Nathanael Greene and daughter-in-law Sara Duffy, daughter Jennie Greene and son-in-law Seamus Boshell, son Jean-Marie Leau, and grandchildren Ella, June, Eamon, Molly, Clement, and Eloise. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Susanne's name to Refugees International ( refugeesinternational.org ) or the Climate Museum ( climatemuseum.org ). Published in The New York Times on Oct. 27, 2019

