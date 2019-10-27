LEVY--Susanne Rosenblum Jonas, resident of Pam Beach Gardens, Florida, loving mother and grandmother, peacefully passed away at ninety-four years of age on October 25, 2019. Susanne was a graduate of LIU (undergraduate), NYU (graduate) and a college professor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Rosenblum, sister, Sybil Sloan, brother-in-law, Sherwood Sloan, husband, Eugene Jonas and husband, Marshall Levy. She is survived by her sons, Adam, Rodger and Michael and their wives: Julie, Linda and Amy and by her grandchildren: Alessa, Aaron, Jordan, Samantha, Logan and Jillian, and by her sister, Claire Tatelman and brother-in-law, Harvey Tatelman. Funeral Services will be held at Temple Israel, 1901 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1:15pm. Donations may be made to a special fund at Temple Israel that has been established in memory of Susanne.



