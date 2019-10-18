MOORE--Susanne. Passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2019. A kind and adventurous free spirit, she was a loving friend, daughter, sister, cousin, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Precious mother of Sabrina Absera of Negril, Jamaica and Sali Moore of Coon Rapids, Minnesota; grandmother of Ariel, Nestor, and Davianna Absera, and great-grandmother of Ilan Elazar Absera of Jamaica; cousin of Agnes Bakondi of California and George Varsa of NYC, and dear friend of Sue Piggott of NYC. Service Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 11:30am, Frank E. Campbell Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue at 81st Street.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 18, 2019