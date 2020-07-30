1/
SUSANNE PERL
PERL--Susanne "Susi" died July 29th, days shy of her 98th year. Sweetheart to her late husband, Otto for 71 years. Proud Mom of Larry, Monica, and Martin. Cherished Grandma and Omi. Born in Vienna, she survived the Shoah by Kindertransport to Scotland. Former CFO of Otto Perl Ltd. and longtime resident of Teaneck, NJ, Susi was a protagonist in the documentary "Vienna's Lost Daughters." Easy to confide in, she epitomized elegance, style, and grace throughout her life. Contributions to ORT America appreciated.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
