SUSANNE WAGNER

WAGNER--Susanne "Sue," December 12, 1937 - July 16, 2020, passed away due to complications from breast cancer. The youngest child of Fanny and Emanuel Remer. Sue was a loving wife, grandmother, aunt and sister. Sue and her husband of 30 years, David Wagner, spent summers in East Hampton and NYC, and winters in Jupiter, FL. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Lassner; daughter Elyse Lassner; step-daughter, Heather Bogen; sister, Phoebe Larsen; and brother, Jerome Remer. Sue found enjoyment through her philanthropy and playing mahjong. In her 40s, Sue went back to school for her MSW and began a new career as a social worker at Little Village School on Long Island where she supported countless families through her work. Sue put everyone else in her thoughts and deeds above herself. Donations in Sue's memory may be made to Maryhaven Center of Hope; Little Village School; or the Susan Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.





