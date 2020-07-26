1/
SUSANNE WAGNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUSANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAGNER--Susanne "Sue," December 12, 1937 - July 16, 2020, passed away due to complications from breast cancer. The youngest child of Fanny and Emanuel Remer. Sue was a loving wife, grandmother, aunt and sister. Sue and her husband of 30 years, David Wagner, spent summers in East Hampton and NYC, and winters in Jupiter, FL. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Lassner; daughter Elyse Lassner; step-daughter, Heather Bogen; sister, Phoebe Larsen; and brother, Jerome Remer. Sue found enjoyment through her philanthropy and playing mahjong. In her 40s, Sue went back to school for her MSW and began a new career as a social worker at Little Village School on Long Island where she supported countless families through her work. Sue put everyone else in her thoughts and deeds above herself. Donations in Sue's memory may be made to Maryhaven Center of Hope; Little Village School; or the Susan Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved