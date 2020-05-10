CHANDLER--Suzannah. The Board, Honorary Directors and Staff of Search and Care are deeply saddened by the passing of our founding Executive Director, Suzannah Chandler, who led the agency with true vision for nearly 34 years, from 1972 -2006. Sue's selfless efforts and utter dedication to the betterment of the elderly population in New York City continues to allow this vulnerable part of the community to retain their cherished independence to thrive and participate in city life to the best of their ability. Her loss is being felt by all.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store