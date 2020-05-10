SUZANNAH CHANDLER
CHANDLER--Suzannah. The Board, Honorary Directors and Staff of Search and Care are deeply saddened by the passing of our founding Executive Director, Suzannah Chandler, who led the agency with true vision for nearly 34 years, from 1972 -2006. Sue's selfless efforts and utter dedication to the betterment of the elderly population in New York City continues to allow this vulnerable part of the community to retain their cherished independence to thrive and participate in city life to the best of their ability. Her loss is being felt by all.


Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. It was my absolute pleasure to have known and worked with you as a Search and Care in-home volunteer to you, the founding director of this amazing organization. Your legacy will not be forgotten with your trail blazer self. I will miss our laughter together. Rest in eternal peace my dear Sue.
Edith Rivera
Acquaintance
