ANTONELLI--Suzanne. October 22, 1950-November 29, 2020. Died of complications after surgery. Born in Worcester, MA, she lived on New York's Upper East Side for forty-one years. Suzanne, aka Moma, is survived by devoted husband Steven, loving children Megan (Ben), Caroline (Jose), and William and by her cherished grandchildren Ryan and Owen Gerst and Matias Almada-Antonelli. Sister of Paul and Bernard McGeary and the late Daniel McGeary, and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Suzanne's proudest accomplishment was her family--the children and grandchildren she loved deeply from coast to coast and to the moon and back. A memorial service will be held at a later, safer date.





