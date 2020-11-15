BLUMENCRANZ-- Suzanne B. Aged 80, died peacefully Halloween Night under a blue moon at her home in Miami of natural causes. Suzanne was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a recent Florida resident but had lived in Manhattan and Bridgehampton, NY for most of her adult life. Suzanne founded her design company, Suzanne Blumencranz Interior Design, which she ran for over half a century until her passing. She designed homes in Manhattan, Long Island, Westchester and Fairfield counties in her signature style, both classic and timeless. She was a beautiful woman who expressed her exquisite sense of style effortlessly in her everyday life. She was especially proud of the classic modern home which she and husband Michael built and designed by the beach in Bridgehampton and her elegantly styled home in New York. Mike and Suzanne had just joyfully celebrated their 60th anniversary of marriage in late September. Suzanne was a people person, quick with a compliment and a contagious smile and laugh. With her sunny disposition, Suzie took life's ups and downs in perspective and stride. She was a loving and loyal mother to her daughter Elizabeth Blumencranz. She was beloved by her two younger sisters, Robin Laufer and Karen Pollack, nephews Gregory Laufer and Peter Laufer, and her many friends and clients. She was taken from us too soon and will be sorely missed. Daughter Elizabeth and husband Michael will host a one-day Zoom Shiva/ Memorial on Thursday, Nov-ember 19, from 6pm to 8pm. Contact Elizabeth at: blumenyc12@icloud.com