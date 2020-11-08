COUCH--Suzanne, (nee Kulp), known as Suzan to all her pals, died August 24, 2020. A Philadelphia mainliner by birth, Suzan loved her adopted home of New York where she worked and lived most of her life; including Manhattan, Larchmont, and, when she wasn't jet setting for work, her quiet refuge in Quogue. While an undergraduate at the University of Pennsylvania, Suzan spent the summers waiting tables down the Jersey Shore, where her father taught her the fundamentals of investing by matching every dollar she saved rather than spent. Fiercely independent, Suzan lived her life her way. With a marketing and media career that was always at the forefront of what's new, she broke down barriers so the women who followed her in business would succeed. From promotion marketing for WCBS-TV to American Express, to overseeing the west coast launch of MTV as VP Marketing for Warner Cable. In 1977 she led marketing at Qube, the experimental two-way multi-programmed television system in Columbus, OH credited with ushering in a new era of interactive television. From there she joined the very first pay-per- view network at Showtime Networks overseeing marketing for prize fights; rock concerts including the Guitar Legends Festival in Seville, Spain and a heavy metal benefit concert in Lenin Stadium -- the Moscow Music Peace Festival -- with Bon Jovi; and Robbie Knievel's motorcycle jump over the fountains of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Recently, she led media planning and promotion for James Patterson's books, crafting smart strategies for television, print, radio, and social media. She never settled and encouraged those with whom she worked to perform to the very best of their ability. Fearless in the pursuit of excellence, Suzan never stood down from a challenge whether promoting a heavyweight fight with Don King who praised her marketing savvy calling her "The High Priestess of Pay Per View," or breaking glass ceilings. She made an indelible impression on everyone she met. A gifted mentor and teacher, Suzan shared her wisdom and insights with many colleagues over the years and in her "non-retirement" as a beloved and sought-after adjunct professor in the MBA program at Fordham University's Gabelli School of Management. She shared her vast network of professional colleagues with her students as guest speakers and hosts of onsite visits. Above and beyond her incredible professional success and all the barriers that she broke, Suzan was a true and loyal friend. Not one to hold a punch, she spoke her mind with compassion and a commitment to helping those she held dear succeed -- personally and professionally. Suzan was predeceased by her father Harry, an industrialist, her mum Bess, and her husband, Andrew. She is survived by so many whose lives she improved, who love her, and miss her dearly. A celebration of life will take place in early 2021, please contact Robin Burner Daleo at robin@burnerdaleolaw.com
or 631-392-6600 for details. Memorial donations may be made in Suzan's memory to the Bideawee Animal Shelter located at 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, NY 11977.